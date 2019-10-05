ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Northwestern Oklahoma State football team went on the road and suffered a 47-7 loss at the hands of Henderson State.
The Rangers struggled to get things going and were outgained on the afternoon by a final total of 393 yards to 217. Henderson State jumped out to a 17-7 lead at halftime and never looked back, tacking on 30 unanswered points in the second half.
The passing game of the Rangers provided a bright spot despite the rough afternoon, as the Black-and-Red accumulated 135 total yards through the air. Trent Easley threw for 135 yards with a touchdown on 12-of-30 passing.
Denzel Davis collected 61 yards on two catches, Torrence Stevens collected three receptions for 16 yards, Calion Baker had 19 yards on a catch, Jacob Peyton gained 13 yards on two receptions and Gavin Garner caught two passes for 16 yards.
Davis hauled in the lone touchdown of the afternoon for the Rangers, a 53-yard score at the 13:35 mark of the second quarter.
Baker paced Northwestern on the ground with 29 yards, Peyton rushed for 28 yards, while Kenny Miller ran for 16 yards and Easley had nine yards.
Justin Van Fleet collected NWOSU’s lone turnover, an interception in the second quarter to go with five tackles, three solo. James Ellis led the team with six tackles, four of which were solo and one for loss and Maurice Wright Jr. had three solo tackles and five total tackles.
The Rangers will look to rebound after a tough outing with three of the next four contests taking place at Ranger Field starting with Southern Arkansas next Saturday Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.
