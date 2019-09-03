The USDA Agricultural Research Station in Woodward and OSU Extension will team up to host a Range Research Field Day on Sept. 24 at the Southern Plains Experimental Range near Fort Supply.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Here are the topics
Morning - 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Subseasonal, Seasonal and Interannual Variability of Weather and Climate Extremes in the Great Plains, Jeff Basara, University of Oklahoma.
• Introduction to USDA-ARS Beef Grand Challenge, Larry Keuhn, USDA-ARS, Cly Center.
• Using wheat pasture in a cow/calf enterprise, Dave Lalman, Oklahoma State University
Afternoon - 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Soil and vegetation change from 75-plus years of no grazing or fire, Corey Moffet, USDA-ARS, Woodward
• Distiller's grain-based supplements for cattle on grass, Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University
• Beef Grand Challenge: The Oklahoma perspective, Jim Neel, USDA-ARS, El Reno
• New technologies for measuring efficiency of beef cattle, Stacey Gunter, USDA-ARS, Woodward.
The experimental range is located 3.1 miles north of Fort Supply on U. S. Highway 183 or 16.4 miles south of Buffalo on U.S. 183.
Lunch is being sponsored by Farm Credit and the Northwest Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association. To attend, RSVP by Sept. 18 by calling 580-256-7499 or email Emalee.Friend@usda.gov.
