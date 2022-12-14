OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, announced today his plans to file a bill requiring the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association (OSSAA) or other entities organizing secondary school athletics and activities competitions at the state level to develop a more fair system between all restricted and unrestricted enrollment schools.
Randleman heard from many superintendents who believe the current system to be unfair because private schools can turn down students, whereas public schools take each student that appears on their enrollment.
"Historically, there are many more private school that make the quarter finals, semi-finals and finals in basketball and football than public schools," Randleman said. "The goal of this bill is to help organize a playoff system that was more individualized and fair to all our students."
Under the bill, all schools would be separated by the total number of students and whether they have restricted or unrestricted enrollment. Randleman said the bill would not remove anyone from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association.
Randleman thanked Stroud High School's Coach Chris Elerick, Stroud Public School Superintendent Joe Van Tuyl and Stigler Public Schools Superintendent David Morgan for their work to bring this issue to his attention.
"Oklahoma's high school athletics are exciting and we've produced many outstanding athletes," Randleman said. "It should be everyone's goal to ensure competition is held at an equal level."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.