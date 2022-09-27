The Western Plains Youth and Family Services Second annual Pumpkin Patch Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday in the McDonald’s parking lot.
Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. until the pumpkins are gone.
Kevin Evans, WPYFS executive director, credits Kevin Martin, owner of McDonald’s in Woodward, for the idea and for making the first festival a huge success.
“As he did last year, Kevin Martin is donating a semi-load of all kinds of pumpkins,” Evans said. “WPYFS staff members, their family members, and volunteers will be on hand to help people pick out their own special pumpkins. Donations are accepted instead of selling the pumpkins. Kevin Martin and McDonald’s have become a major supporter of Western Plains Youth and Family Services.”
Volunteer J.D. Fischer is picking up two semi-loads of pumpkins on Thursday from Floydada, Texas.
Martin believes the work that WPYFS does is very important, meaningful and necessary.
“They do an amazing job for these kids who are in heartbreaking situations. No child or family is ever charged for receiving help from Western Plains, it is important that we do what we can to help them,” he said. “I deeply appreciate the support that I have received from the people of Woodward and the surrounding community.
“As business people, we have a responsibility to serve our communities and to support each other along with the non-profit organizations that provide essential services to our citizens.”
WPYFS is a non-profit, certified youth mental health agency serving seven counties in Northwest Oklahoma, including the Panhandle. WPYFS serves this area through main offices in Woodward, satellite offices in Guymon, and Laverne and the Northwest Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center. WPYFS accepts children statewide in the emergency youth shelter, and detention center. A mobile crisis unit is available to respond to emergencies at any time.
