The Woodward public Library is now accepting entries for the 17th annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.
Cash prizes are available for four age groups: Preschool ages three to seven, Kids ages eight to twelve, Teens ages 13 to 17, and Adults ages 18 and up.
First place in each age division is $75, second place is $50, third place is $25, and the People’s Choice is a whopping $150.
The contest is for pumpkin decorating and does not allow any carving, holes, or punctures of the pumpkins. Pumpkins characters must also be given a name.
Pumpkins must be submitted by Wednesday and the last day for voting will be Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Winner will be announced on Halloween. Pumpkins must be picked up by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, or they will be disposed of at closing time.
For more information, call the library at 580-254-8544.
