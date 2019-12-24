Here is a look at all the tentative Oklahoma high school football districts for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. Districts will not be official until approved by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association in January.
Class 6A-I
6A-I-1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon
6A-I-2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union
Class 6A-II
6A-II-1: Bartlesville, Bixby, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Tulsa Washington
6A-II-2: Deer Creek, Del City, Lawton, Midwest City, Northwest Classen, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant
Class 5A
5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton MacArthur, Noble, Southeast
5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Eisenhower, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Western Heights, Woodward
5A-3: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Nathan Hale, Memorial
5A-4: Coweta, Durant, McAlester, Shawnee, East Central, Thomas Edison, Bishop Kelley, Will Rogers
Class 4A
4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newcastle, Weatherford
4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle
4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner
4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell, Tulsa McLain
Class 3A
3A-1: Bridge Creek, Douglass, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, Little Axe, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, Perkins-Tryon
3A-2: Anadarko, Dickson, Kingston, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur
3A-3: Checotah, Locust Grove, Seminole, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Stigler, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Webster, Westville
3A-4: Berryhill, Inola, Jay, Mannford, Tulsa Holland Hall, Tulsa Central, Verdigris, Vinita.
Class 2A
2A-1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Luther, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry
2A-2: Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, Meeker, Millwood, Prague, Star Spencer
2A-3: Bethel, Community Christian, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Lexington, Lindsay, Washington
2A-4: Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Holdenville, Marietta, Marlow, Purcell, Tishomingo
2A-5: Heavener, Owasso Rejoice Christian, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Vian
2A-6: Antlers, Atoka, Eufaula, Hartshorne, Hugo, Idabel, Valliant, Wilburton
2A-7: Beggs, Haskell, Henryetta, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Sperry, Tulsa Victory Christian
2A-8: Adair, Dewey, Kansas, Keys (Park Hill), Nowata, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Metro Christian
Class A
A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Hollis, Hooker, Mangum, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma
A-2: Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Hinton, Hobart, Thomas, Watonga
A-3: Cashion, Crescent, Fairview, Morrison, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa
A-4: Dibble, Elmore City, Healdton, Minco, Ringling, Rush Springs, Walters, Wynnewood
A-5: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Hominy, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte
A-6: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Ketchum, Liberty, Mounds, Pawnee, Stroud, Woodland
A-7: Allen, Canadian, Konawa, Okemah, Savanna, Stratford, Wayne, Wewoka
A-8: Central Sallisaw, Chouteau, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter Consolidated, Talihina, Warner
Class B
B-1: Balko-Forgan, Canton, Laverne, Shattuck, Seiling, Turpin
B-2: Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood, Waukomis
B-3: Central Marlow, Cyril, Empire,Snyder, Tipton, Waurika
B-4: Alex, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Southwest Covenant, Strother, Velma-Alma
B-5: Dewar, Porum, Quinton, Summit Christian, Weleetka, Wetumka
B-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Watts, Webbers Falls
B-7: Barnsdall, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Pioneer, Prue, Yale
B-8: Davenport, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Olive, Tulsa Regent Prep.
Class C
C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Geary, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka
C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville
C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian
C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).
