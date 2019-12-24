Here is a look at all the tentative Oklahoma high school football districts for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. Districts will not be official until approved by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association in January.

Class 6A-I

6A-I-1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon

6A-I-2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union

Class 6A-II

6A-II-1: Bartlesville, Bixby, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Tulsa Washington

6A-II-2: Deer Creek, Del City, Lawton, Midwest City, Northwest Classen, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant

Class 5A

5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton MacArthur, Noble, Southeast

5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Eisenhower, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Western Heights, Woodward

5A-3: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Nathan Hale, Memorial

5A-4: Coweta, Durant, McAlester, Shawnee, East Central, Thomas Edison, Bishop Kelley, Will Rogers

Class 4A

4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newcastle, Weatherford

4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle

4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner

4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell, Tulsa McLain

Class 3A

3A-1: Bridge Creek, Douglass, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, Little Axe, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, Perkins-Tryon

3A-2: Anadarko, Dickson, Kingston, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur

3A-3: Checotah, Locust Grove, Seminole, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Stigler, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Webster, Westville

3A-4: Berryhill, Inola, Jay, Mannford, Tulsa Holland Hall, Tulsa Central, Verdigris, Vinita.

Class 2A

2A-1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Luther, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry

2A-2: Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, Meeker, Millwood, Prague, Star Spencer

2A-3: Bethel, Community Christian, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Lexington, Lindsay, Washington

2A-4: Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Holdenville, Marietta, Marlow, Purcell, Tishomingo

2A-5: Heavener, Owasso Rejoice Christian, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Vian

2A-6: Antlers, Atoka, Eufaula, Hartshorne, Hugo, Idabel, Valliant, Wilburton

2A-7: Beggs, Haskell, Henryetta, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Sperry, Tulsa Victory Christian

2A-8: Adair, Dewey, Kansas, Keys (Park Hill), Nowata, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Metro Christian

Class A

A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Hollis, Hooker, Mangum, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma

A-2: Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Hinton, Hobart, Thomas, Watonga

A-3: Cashion, Crescent, Fairview, Morrison, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa

A-4: Dibble, Elmore City, Healdton, Minco, Ringling, Rush Springs, Walters, Wynnewood

A-5: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Hominy, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte

A-6: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Ketchum, Liberty, Mounds, Pawnee, Stroud, Woodland

A-7: Allen, Canadian, Konawa, Okemah, Savanna, Stratford, Wayne, Wewoka

A-8: Central Sallisaw, Chouteau, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter Consolidated, Talihina, Warner

Class B

B-1: Balko-Forgan, Canton, Laverne, Shattuck, Seiling, Turpin

B-2: Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood, Waukomis

B-3: Central Marlow, Cyril, Empire,Snyder, Tipton, Waurika

B-4: Alex, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Southwest Covenant, Strother, Velma-Alma

B-5: Dewar, Porum, Quinton, Summit Christian, Weleetka, Wetumka

B-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Watts, Webbers Falls

B-7: Barnsdall, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Pioneer, Prue, Yale

B-8: Davenport, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Olive, Tulsa Regent Prep.

Class C

C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Geary, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka

C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville

C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian

C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).

