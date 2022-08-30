Project AWARE welcomes Inspyral Circus to the Woodward High School Auditorium Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
The show engages audiences of all ages with dazzling LED glow circus performaces while sharing an important message about finding hope in the face of failure and hardship.
Performers raise awareness about mental health issues by sharing how they overcame difficult times in their lives with grit and growth mindset, help from others and compassion toward themselves.
They share social and emotional learning skills and healthy coping skills that have helped them persevere to become experts in their field - including hilarious partner juggling, unicycle, balancing on a giant ball, and more.
According to the Woodward Public Schools website, “Everyone is welcome, you do not have to be involved with the Woodward school district to attend.”
