The Woodward County Spring Calf Health Series kicks off on Wednesday with a program at the Woodward County OSU Extension Center.
The program runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include topics such as:
- Adding value: What is the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network?
- How vaccines play a role in future calf health
- Vaccine handling and needle selection
Lunch will be provided by the OSU Extension and the Oklahoma Beef Council. You can RSVP to claim a vaccine cooler.
Also on May 11, there will be a program on Beef Quality Assurance Training.
For more information contact Melanie Matt at 580-254-3391.
