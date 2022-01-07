Through the Project AWARE program, the Woodward Public Schools and Skye Yoga have partnered to offer yoga classes one Saturday a month for the remainder of the school year for school staff members.
AWARE is an acronym standing for Advancing Wellness And Resiliency in Education. It supports schools and communities in raising awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth, providing training to detect and respond to mental health challenges and crises in children and young adults.
The program also increases access to mental health supports for children, youth and families and is backed by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The new partnership arose out of a shared connection between the studio and the school. Andi Hopper is a Skye Yoga instructor and also Woodward Public Schools Project AWARE community grant manager.
“One of the supports offered to the students at some of our sites is yoga, and we’ve seen great benefits linked with the utilization for the practice for our students, including increased focus, happiness and self-esteem," Hopper said.
She added, “A main goal of AWARE is to support the mental health of our students, but how can we do that without also supporting the mental health of their teachers, administrators and support staff?
"Through conversations between Skye Yoga Studios’ Owner/Instructor Natalie Laverty, the AWARE staff and Woodward Public Schools’ upper administration the idea became a reality.”
Studies have linked yoga with both physical and mental benefits. It has been correlated with improved balance, reduced inflammation, increased strength and sleep patterns. Yoga has also been associated with improved mental health, decreased stress levels, reduced anxiety and an overall increased quality of life.
The first session was held on Dec. 14 with four staff members from three different school systems taking part.
“Since then, multiple Woodward Public School staff have commented on what a neat idea this is and mentioned their hopes to attend,"Hopper said. "Some surrounding school districts have also shared the information with their staff and we’ve received positive feedback from some of them as well."
Yoga for the school staff is open to all staff employed by the surrounding school districts. It is completely accessible to all experience levels.
“Our focus will be to take care of our mental health, first and foremost.” Hopper said. "There is no sign-up or membership required to attend, but all participants will be asked to complete a liability waiver. There is no formal cost to attend but donations are accepted."
The second class is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and another will be coming up on Feb. 12 also starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to class time, to set up.
Skye Yoga Studio is located at 1015 Main St. in Woodward.
