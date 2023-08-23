By Brian D. King
CNHI Oklahoma
A panel of professors at the University of Oklahoma addressed an increasing problem in academia: Artificial intelligence.
Last November, OpenAI released ChatGPT, which is revolutionizing the college classroom, for better or for worse, and professors are currently making decisions on when it is appropriate for students to use the tool in the classroom.
Nick LoLordo, expository writing lecturer at OU, said he teaches many writing students, and students are already trying to pass the work of artificial intelligence as their own. He also said many students don’t think older professors will understand the changing world in which they grew up.
“Last fall, I was teaching a class entitled ‘Generation Gaps’ and a couple of students wrote research papers about the future of work and how AI could reshape the workplace, and how older folks are out of touch and incapable of advising them as to how to adapt to this brave new world,” LoLordo said.
Laura Dumin, English professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, addressed AI in the classroom at an Aug. 8 workshop from OU’s Center for Faculty Excellence.
“I got my very first paper that I knew was written by AI as a final from a student that I had not heard much from that semester, who suddenly turned in this really beautiful piece. I was mad,” Dumin said. “So then I decided that I was going to play with it.”
Rather than rejecting AI altogether, Dumin is now teaching with it, the same way a math teacher uses a calculator to teach math.
“I have found it is useful to set guidelines in place to tell my students where they can or can’t use it,” she said. “We turned it into a tool, instead of a cheating mechanism, and we teach them to use it to the point where they get kind of bored with it.”
She said ChatGPT’s bias prefers knowledge from a Western mindset, so she works with her students to understand how the software comes up with the output it does. She uses different programs and compares how each program generates responses using the same prompt.
“I also recently played ‘Human or Not,’” she said. “It’s a two-minute game where you guess if you’re talking to a human or a bot.”
Both LoLordo and Dumin said they have concerns, not just that students are cheating, but that AI is not providing adequate responses to the prompts.
“Earlier last semester, somebody convinced ChatGPT that it was wrong about two plus two,” said Dumin.
She said someone she knows told ChatGPT that his wife said that 2+2=5, and that “my wife is never wrong.”
Afterward, ChatGPT offered an apology.
“It’s pretty easy to convince ChatGPT that it’s wrong,” she said.
LoLordo said he is concerned that ChatGPT spits out sources that don’t exist.
“Looking at primary sources has always been a big part of university writing education, and it’s something that bots can’t replicate very well,” LoLordo said. “They’re prone to hallucinations where they make up entirely plausible sources.”
He said he has found student work that includes a works-cited page with sources that look legitimate but don’t exist.
“They look plausible. They may have the name of a real author and fragments of two actual titles that are welded together into a Frankenstein citation, but in fact, they don’t exist,” he said.
LoLordo has taken the advent of this new technology as an opportunity to revise his own syllabi to make it harder for students to cheat.
“If I asked AI to summarize the plot of “The Great Gatsby,” it could generate something better than almost anything that any of my students could do in the sense that it would be grammatically correct, and it would draw on CliffsNotes and other regurgitation you’d find online,” he said.
LoLordo is now asking his students to think more critically and to write using sources that AI doesn’t have access to.
Dumin is welcoming students to use ChatGPT to help write their drafts. She said if students use it, generated content can’t exceed 40% of the rough draft, and the generated content must be written in red. For the final draft, generated content can’t exceed 15% of the paper.
“I do that so I can see where they’re using the AI, but also so they can see if there’s a big block of red text in their paper,” Dumin said.
KT Duffy, assistant professor in art, technology and culture at OU said professors need to continue to have conversations about AI to ensure it is being used as a tool in the right way.
“How do we use it to help optimize operations? What does writing look like if you are using AI as an assistant and not as a replacement?” she said.
Anindya Maiti, assistant professor of computer science, said learning to use AI will be integral to many job descriptions in the future.
“I foresee a world in the not so distant future where programmers and developers will use this tool, and my students should be prepared when they graduate and go to the job,” he said. “They need to be competitive in the job market.”
He said using AI correctly is not easy, and a lot of students turn in bad work from ChatGPT because they don’t know how to use it properly.
“If you are not precise with your prompt, you don’t get the right answer,” he said. “I show them how to craft the prompt carefully to solve the problem accurately.”
LoLordo said OU has created an independent advisory group this spring that is addressing AI at the university level. Their big challenge is how to apply solutions between departments.
“Different disciplines in different fields are going to be forced to really think about what writing in their profession is going to look like, and AI is not going to lead to the same answers for different disciplines,” he said. “People in writing programs are going to get involved with professors in other disciplines in an advisory way to help them think about how they can implement writing within their own major more effectively.
