The Woodward High School Key Club and Northwestern’s department of social work are again teaming up for the 8th annual Primp for Prom donation event on March 3-4.
At the event, students in the tri-state high school area and pick out a formal dress at no charge. It is held in the Woodward High School practice gym from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3 and 9 a.m. to noon on March 4.
Organizers are seeking donations of dresses, shoes and jewelry.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to provide gorgeous dresses and accessories to area high school students so they can attend their significant events in style. The success of this event relies on the generosity of others, therefore we are so grateful to our donors,” said Dr. Kylene Rehder, social work department chair and professor of social work.
Students will be able to choose from all sizes, styles and colors that are donated. Fitting rooms will be available for trying on the dresses.
To donate in the Woodward area, contact Rehder at kdrehder@nwosu.edu or Stefanie Alexander at 580-256-2858. In Alva, contact Andrea Lauderdale, Secretary for the department of social work at amlauderdale@nwosu.edu
