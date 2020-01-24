Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s department of social work and Woodward High School Key Club are joining forces once again to look for donations of formal dresses, shoes and jewelry for its annual “Primp for Prom” event set for March 5-6 in Woodward.
Primp for Prom is an annual spring event for high school students in the northwest/tristate area to pick out formal attire and accessories at no charge. This year’s event will take place at the Woodward High School practice gym on Thursday, March 5, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. The practice gym is located at 13th Street and Downs Avenue in Woodward.
“The Northwestern department of social work is always honored to co-sponsor Primp for Prom,” said Dr. Kylene Rehder, social work department chair and professor of social work. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to provide gorgeous dresses and accessories to area high school students so they can attend their important benchmark events and banquets in style. The success of this event relies on the generosity of others, therefore we are so grateful to our donors.”
Students will be able to choose from all sizes, styles and colors that are donated. Fitting rooms also will be available for trying on dresses.
To donate in the Woodward area, contact Rehder at kdrehder@nwosu.edu or Stefanie Alexander at (580) 256-2858. Formal attire may be dropped off at Woodward High School..
To donate in Alva, please contact Ashley Fischer, secretary for the department of social work and division of business, at affischer@nwosu.edu, and to donate in Enid, please contact Jennifer Pribble, assistant professor of social work, at jlpribble@nwosu.edu.
