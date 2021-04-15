This is prom weekend for Woodward High School.
Things get started with the promenade Saturday at 8 p.m. in Boomer Fieldhouse with the prom from 9 p.m. to midnight at the high school.
The 28th annual drug and alcohol-free after prom party follows at the Woodward County Event Center.
"The Night of a Thousand Stars," goes from midnight to 5 a.m. with the doors locked at 1 a.m.
The event is free for WHS juniors and seniors and their dates and approximately 400 students and guests are expected to attend. A photo ID is required to enter. Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are encouraged but not required.
In addition to prizes there will be food, games, tournaments, t-shirts, inflatables and more. Students will earn "Boomer Bucks" by participating in games and events and can spend the Boomer Bucks in the prize store.
All juniors and seniors get to choose a big prize from the vault.
The after prom goal is to provide kids with an alcohol/drug free fun event for prom night. It is hosted by volunteer parents/guardians of WHS students and supported by the community through donations.
"The community has really stepped up and shown tremendous generosity," said After Prom Co-chair Amy Whitewater. "We can't thank the donors enough."
*****
Some facts about drinking and driving on prom night.
◦ More than 90% of teens believe their fellow classmates will likely drink and drive on prom night.
◦ Only 29% believe that driving on prom night comes with a high degree of danger.
◦ 36% of teens said their parents have allowed them to attend parties where alcohol was present and available.
◦ 14% of teens say their parents have hosted teen gatherings with alcohol, violating Pennsylvania's Social Host law.
◦ 54% of students drink more than 4 drinks on prom night.
◦ According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one in three alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities occurred during the prom season, from April to June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.