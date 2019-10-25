If you hadn’t pulled out the winter coats and sweaters yet, you might want to. Large snowflakes surprised northwest Oklahoma and the panhandle Thursday afternoon, and that is likely not just an early teasing from winter, according to the forecast.
“Our averages (on Thursday) were about two to four inches throughout Woodward County,” Emergency Management Director Lt. Matt Lehenbauer said. “Snow is kind of difficult to measure because it comes in and bands, so it's not like a widespread amount.”
The density of the snow contributed to a majority of the power outage issues the area faced, according to Lehenbauer.
“We weren't as concerned about the system a few days ago but the snow was really a lot of moisture and it was denser. It's not powdery. It's a very wet snow,” Lehenbauer explained. “That contributed to power outages.”
According to Lehenbauer nearly 1,200 customers were without power Thursday. As of Friday morning, those numbers were down to about 400, mostly Northwestern Electric Cooperative customers.
“The ground temperatures are warmer obviously, so the roads were cleared pretty quickly,” Lehenbauer said. “Upcoming, looks like we’ll rebound after today.”
Lehenbauer said it looks like the rest of the weekend will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s with another front coming in Monday night.
“Wednesday is our next day and we might see some snow and freezing rain, a little bit overnight,” Lehenbauer said.
