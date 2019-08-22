Approximately 7,700 Northwest Oklahoma OG&E customers were without electricity Wednesday morning, according to Northwest Oklahoma OG&E Community Affairs Manager Paul Weigl.
According to Weigl, another utility company’s line fell onto an OG&E transmission line which caused the EHV (extra high voltage) substation south of Woodward to trip out, forcing technicians to switch a circuit around to get power back on. The outage lasted from 10:05 a.m. until 10:41 a.m.
Weigle, who was out of the area at the time said he was uncertain what caused the other line to fall.
