Feed the Children brought their teacher pop-up store to Woodward on Thursday afternoon. Mid-First Bank sponsored the event.
One out of the five Feed the Children distribution centers nationwide is in Oklahoma City.
“In each center, we have a teacher store and Oklahoma City is the primary one. We did this pop-up store in Woodward and for surrounding area schools, because we knew there was a need in this part of the state,” said Sandra Leaver, one of the organizers.
Teachers spend a lot out of their own money to facilitate the needs of their classroom. They also give their additional time after school and they participate in many school functions.
“We wanted to give back to the teachers and provide free school supplies, books and healthy snacks, so they shouldn’t have to use their own money. One of the things I liked to do, when my kids were in school, was to get all the school supplies, but then also give the teacher a Walmart gift card for whatever else they needed help with. We need to show them our appreciation and the more we do that as a community, we will be able to keep good teachers in our school systems,“ Leaver said.
Woodward students will be able to get free school supplies on Tuesday at Woodward High School’s concourse area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. School supplies lists will be available as well.
“This is our 7th year for free school supplies and funding comes from the community,” said Kim Williams, a social worker for the school. Williams coordinated both back to school events.
