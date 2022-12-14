We are looking for Carrol "Lenny" Eagan, who has been reported missing. If anyone has had communication with, or seen Carrol recently, please contact the Woodward Police Department at 580-254-8518. Thank you for your assistance!
Police looking for missing person
