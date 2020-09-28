The Veterans annual Clinton Poker Run is Saturday, Oct. 10 in Woodward.
The Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club and Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club Chapter H organize the poker run to support the Clinton Veterans Center.
The Center has 148 nursing care beds with 50 beds devoted to the specialized treatment of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs website.
According to Chapter H President Jimmy “WideDawg” Kidd Jr., proceeds go directly to the patient's fund.
“The patient's fund covers all the things that the government doesn't cover,” Kidd said. “We donate into the patient's fun and they would take the patients fishing and stuff like that.”
The fund pays for fuel for the fishing trip, bait and whatever is needed, according to Kidd.
“We've been doing this for about 22 years now,” Kidd said. “We've done this for years and we've donated thousands of dollars.”
One year, the club bought a karaoke machine for the center.
“Everything we do through the year helps us towards our Clinton Poker Run, towards our Vet Center donation, and our community, as far as like Angel trees and things like that we do,” Kidd explained.
According to Kidd, the chapter is looking at funding problems this year with lower amounts of money to spend yet a higher need in the community.
“We really could use it all the support we can get,” Kidd stressed. “There’s gonna be a lot more need for the Angel Trees and a lot less people to help.”
Kidd commented that the oilfield companies usually donate, but he’s worried there will be no way they can help right now.
Beginning at the Whiskey River Night Club with registration at noon, kickstands will be up at 1 p.m. and all vehicles are welcome to participate.
The run ends at the Rig Lounge with a free sloppy joe meal sponsored by Chaparral Specialty Meats.
Each hand is $20 with each participant receiving a free bandanna. Extra hands are $5 each. High hand winds $100 and low hand wins $50.
For more information, contact WideDawg at 580-273-2449 or Mot at 580-254-0288.
