The Bill Young Memorial Poker Run is set for Saturday, April 24 at the Corner Lounge at 601 Main Ave. Registration is at noon with kickstands up at 1 p.m.
“It is a benefit for Bill’s widow,” Amber Henry, Young’s granddaughter said. “All proceeds are going to Lois Young.”
After the run, there will be pool, horseshoe and cornhole tournament. A pulled pork dinner will be available for purchase and then live music with Hugh Glass at 9 p.m.
Activities and meal are available via A la Carte or VIP packages.
“And my gram, Lois, is always willing to help anyone,” Henry said. “They have done a lot of benefits for people over the last 41 years.”
According to Henry, this is a way for the community to give back in honor of someone who has given to the community.
For more information or to make a separate donation, contact Corner Lounge at (580) 256-9074.
