After ending the regular season on a tough note, the Boomer basketball teams look to bounce back strong as the playoffs open on Friday at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Woodward will host Elk City in the Area 1 District 7 contest.
Girls start at 6 p.m. and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Woodward’s girls come into the game 12-10 after a 43-39 loss to Alva on Monday night. In that game, Thessaly Pfeifer, Jocelyn Treece and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer all scored in double figures for the Boomers.
Elk City is 12-9 on the season and also coming off a loss, 88-51 to third-ranked Bethany, one of the favorites to win the state title. The Elks have lost two straight after reeling off six consecutive victories.
Woodward’s boys are 9-13 and lost 75-48 to Alva on Monday. Carter Reid had 10 points to lead the Boomers.
Elk City’s boys are 10-10 and also lost big in the last regular season game, 82-56 to Bethany. That loss snapped a three-game winning streak.
Last year, the Boomers swept the Elks in district competition.
Win or lose, all four teams will play in the regional next Thursday at Weatherford, the losers in the afternoon games and winners in the night games.
*****
Here are the Area 1 districts
District 1 – Bishop McGuinness at Bethany
District 2 – Western Heights at Oklahoma Christian
District 3 – Bristow at Cushing
District 4 – Elgin at Community Christian
District 5 – Classen SAS at McLoud
District 6 – Clinton at Weatherford
District 7 – Elk City at Woodward
District 8 – Pauls Valley at Blanchard
