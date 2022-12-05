Holiday Play Therapy training is scheduled for Friday Dec. 9th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Western Plains Youth and Family Services.
This training will focus on utilizing holiday themed play therapy techniques and interventions for all ages. Learn to make shiver snow and many other activities and how to apply it theoretically to treatment objectives.
“This is a fun and informative workshop. Participants will learn several new activities to incorporate in their work with children,” said Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, Sharolyn Wallace.
Cost is $99 and is approved for six CEU’s for LPC, LMFT, LCSW, RPT.
Space is limited so be sure to register online at sharolynwallace.com or email sharolyn.wallace@gmail.com.
