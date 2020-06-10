The Woodward After Prom Committee has decided to move forward with an After Prom celebration. According to After Prom Committee Co-Chair Lori Zimmerman, safety will be a priority when hosting the event, which will require attendees to have a signed waiver.
“They will have their temperature taken at the door and cannot enter without the signed waiver,” Zimmerman said. “We are taking precautions to ensure the safety of everyone who will be attending. The waiver is put into place for liability purposes in case of an accident. We have also decided to end the event earlier than we normally do for safety issues.”
Waivers will be available at Grease Monkey or on the After Prom Facebook page to print out at a later date.
“We are asking if any parents would like to help during the event to please let us know,” Zimmerman said. “We are asking that parents help provide water and pop for that evening. Everything else will be provided for the kids.”
The event will take place at the Woodward County Event Center on June 19. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and will remained closed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Other than the new safety precautions, the event will be much the same as previous years.
“We are having a hypnotist and a few inflatables,” Zimmerman said. “We will still have some of the same games as last year. For example, we are still having volleyball, ping pong and corn hole tournaments. We will have a few other games and activities where they can earn Boomer Bucks to go and purchase items out of our store.”
For more information, contact Zimmerman at 580-216-7733.
