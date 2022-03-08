Spring is upon us and that means prom season.
This year the theme of the night for Woodward High School is Enchanted Forest.
The After Prom Celebration is not a school-sponsored event, so the organization is always ready to welcome new sponsors.
“Any and all donations, big or small, help keep teens safe by providing a space that is drug and alcohol-free. If you contribute $300 or more by April 1st, your business will be recognized on social media and an ad will be placed in the Woodward News showing the support of our young people,” said Sonya Covalt, Woodward Middle School teacher.
After Prom hosts close to 400 students every year. The money raised pays for food, entertainment, games, store prizes and vault gifts for each student. Vault items include dorm fridges, microwaves, televisions, luggage, cookware, appliances, etc. It also helps support students in their endeavors after high school, whether that involves going straight into the workforce, to a technical school, program or to college.
“Organizing and orchestrating an event of this nature requires significant planning, time, money, and volunteers. The community of Woodward has always been a very enthusiastic supporter of After Prom. We are so grateful for all the businesses, churches, and individuals who so graciously and generously support this endeavor. We could not make it happen year after year without them,” Covalt said.
For more information, you can request to join the Woodward After Prom page on Facebook, or contact Sonya Covalt or Mandy Hensley.
