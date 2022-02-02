KINGFISHER, OK-FEBRUARY 1, 2022-Pioneer Telephone Cooperative is pleased to announce that Blake Callaham has been appointed as the Cooperative’s new General Manager effective September 1, 2022.
“The Pioneer Board has spent the last eighteen months undergoing a rigorous internal search for the next General Manager. We believe Blake’s experience, management style, and leadership, will help Pioneer grow in a way that benefits the Cooperative, its Members, and its Employees.” said Gail Parker President of Pioneer Board of Trustees.
Richard Ruhl, who has witnessed Callaham’s growth at Pioneer, said he has “great confidence” in Blake’s ability.
“His emotional intelligence and his knowledge of Pioneer encompasses everything from our Outside Plant and Engineering employees building fiber to the home, to our Broadband or Cellular Field Technicians, to our local Customer Service Representatives, all working to service the Customer,” Ruhl said. “With each new job, he has found how important is it to provide the service and customer care our Members and Customers deserve.”
Blake began his career in 1998 as a Construction Lineman. He spent nearly 15 years in the local operations department where he held various titles including Combination Technician, Local
Manager & Local Service Administrator throughout Southwest & Central Oklahoma. Since that time, Blake served as Department Manager of Records Administration/Facilities Engineering and has spent the last 6 years serving as Division Manager of Marketing, Sales & Customer Service.
As General Manager of the Cooperative, Blake will report directly to the Board of Trustees, and will oversee the day-to-day operations, strategic planning, and Federal and State Regulatory issues to name a few. He will also lead an experienced team of Vice-Presidents that are responsible for their respective divisions including Finance, HR, Legal, Network Operations, Marketing and Sales.
“When I began my career, I had no idea of the impact that Pioneer had on so many small communities spread throughout western Oklahoma. It is an honor to be given the opportunity to serve those communities as General Manager and I consider it my duty and responsibility to continue the legacy that Senator Boecher began in 1953,” said Callaham.
The transition to the new General Manager has already begun. Richard will be retiring on September 1, 2022, from his position of 27 years as General Manager and 46 total years with Pioneer Telephone Cooperative.
