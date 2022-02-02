Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.