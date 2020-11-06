Piedmont used big plays in the run game and took advantage of six turnovers to defeat the Boomers 35-7 at Boomer Stadium Friday night.
The Wildcats got touchdowns from five different players and improved to 2-2 in district games and 4-3 overall. The Boomers are 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the district.
Everyone goes into the playoffs next week with Piedmont hosting Noble and the Boomers traveling to Ardmore.
The official bracket will be released by the activities association on Sunday.
Woodward's defense got some key stops early against the Wildcats, forcing a turnover on downs, then forcing a field goal attempt that missed.
Offensively, though, the Boomers couldn't move the ball on their initial possessions either.
Late in the first quarter, Max Cheap boomed a 68-yard punt to pin the Wildcats on their four-yard line.
But Piedmont struck on the very next play as Caden Hendren slipped free and sprinted 96 yards for the first touchdown of the game.
The turnover bug hit the Boomers next as an interception and return set the Wildcats up on the Boomer nine. Levi Davis scored two plays later for a 14-0 lead.
Woodward answered with its best drive of the night, going 73 yards in six plays to get on the board. A 35-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Taelen Laird got things going, then the Boomers scored on an 18-yard pass from Cheap to Mark Pinckard, who fought through tacklers to get the ball in the end zone.
Later in the half a fumble set the Wildcats up on the Boomer 39 and they scored six plays later on a 7-yard run by Camden Wood.
The Boomers drove inside the Piedmont 40 late in the half before turning the ball over on downs.
In the second half, the Wildcats got another interception, but the Boomer defense held and forced a field goal try that missed.
In the fourth period, the Wildcats added two more touchdowns on a 28-yard run by Dekota Warrior and 26-yard run by Joey Mars.
Boomer sophomore quarterback Sam Cheap left the game in the fourth period with an injury.
The Boomers had one other possession inside Piedmont territory late in the game but turned the ball over with an interception.
The Boomers were also short in numbers due to coronavirus issues, dressing only around 30 players.
