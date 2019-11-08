Piedmont jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and went on to beat the Boomers 42-20 Friday at Boomer Stadium.
It was the regular season finale for both teams and both are in the playoffs next week.
Woodward, 5-5, will travel to play District 5A-1 champion Noble. With Carl Albert routing McGuinness 40-0 on Friday, Piedmont finishes tied with the Titans and Irish for first in the district, but will still end up as the third seed due to tiebreaker points. The Wildcats will go to El Reno next week.
Devontae Pickard scored three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats including a 91-yard run in the third quarter that made it 42-7.
The Boomers closed the gap with scores in the third and fourth quarters.
Parker Pruett had passes of 5-yards to D.W. Moffett, 43-yards to Nash Hunter and 30-yards to Drake Parker for the Boomer touchdowns.
A short punt and fumble gave Piedmont two early possessions inside Boomer territory and they turned both opportunities into touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. Pickard then went 46 yards to make it 21-0.
The Boomers answered on Pruett’s pass to Moffett that capped a 65-yard drive. Woodward threatened late in the half, reaching the Wildcat 23 but came up empty and Piedmont scored on the final play of the half to lead 28-7 at the break.
The Wildcats scored on two straight possessions to open the second half.
The Boomers last two scores came with two seconds left in the third quarter and four minutes remaining in the game.
It was Senior Night for the Boomers with players, managers, cheerleaders and their families introduced in pre-game ceremonies. Band seniors and families were introduced at halftime.
