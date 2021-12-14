WOOF Pet Rescue in Woodward recently started a new program to match older cats and dogs needing loving homes.
“WOOF is looking for people over the age of 65 looking for companionship of a pet but whose finances won’t stretch for pet ownership,” said Misty Hackley, vice president of WOOF. “A healthy, older dog or cat could join a senior’s home as a permanent foster. Each pet will be spayed/neutered and current on all vaccines.
“WOOF would retain ownership and pay for all the food, litter, and vet visits. This arrangement is a win win for cats and dogs not likely to be adopted due to their age, and for seniors who want to enjoy the companionship of a pet without the expenses.”
Those seniors interested in becoming a pet foster parent can contact WOOF staff for more information and to select the right pet for each of them. Applicants will be interviewed, and homes/yards inspected just like for adopting a WOOF pet. The shelter/volunteer staff phone numbers are 580-303-7700 or 580-334-6039. You can see pets needing adoption or fostering by visiting the Facebook page - WOOF Pet Rescue or in person at the shelter in Woodward.
Potential foster parents living outside of Woodward will need their own transportation for getting the foster pet, food, and supplies plus any veterinarian visits. Pets, pet supplies, and veterinarian services cannot be delivered to out-of-town residents.
Another benefit of fostering a pet is the availability of boarding the pet when a foster parent will be out of town or unable to care for the dog or cat for a day or more. WOOF provides this boarding service free to the pet whose foster parents are unable to care for them long-term or short-term. The foster pet may be returned to the shelter anytime.
Since WOOF Pet Rescue Society Inc. is a nonprofit, it relies on donations to cover operating experiences such as shelter maintenance, utilities, sanitation, pet food, pet supplies, and vet expenses. It also relies on volunteers to manage the shelter and care for the pets. It is operated 100 percent by volunteers.
Any individuals, clubs, organizations, churches, schools, or businesses wanting to help may do so in a variety of ways from cash to donations of dog or cat food to volunteering at the shelter or fostering a pet.
