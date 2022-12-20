If you would like to help pets in the community this holiday season, Woodward Animal Control has a few Pet Angel Trees in Woodward.
If you’d like to sponsor a pet, it works just like an Angel ZTree for children. Simply stop by Companion Vet, Tractor Supply or N Style Hair Salon and pick up a paw ornament. The trees will stay up until New Year’s Day.
What do pets need? Beds, vaccines, spaying and neutering procedures, toys, food. You could also donate funds for daily medications or to put towards a dog wheelchair for a pet in need.
Bring gifts and ornaments back to a pet Angel tree to turn in or drop off at Woodward Animal Control at 2420 Western Ave.
You can add a pet in need to the tree by going by the Animal Control or call 580-254-8549.
