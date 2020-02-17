NORMAN—American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) held officer and director elections at the 115th Annual AFR/OFU State Convention Feb. 14-16. Terry Peach, Mutual, was elected to another three-year term as the organization’s Northwest Independent Director.
“I am honored to be re-elected to the AFR/OFU Board of Directors,” said Peach. “I look forward to building a stronger relationship between agents, insureds and the organization. I am excited to have the chance to promote our legislative policies and our youth development program, both of which are very important to the future of the state of Oklahoma.
Peach has been an AFR/OFU member since 1998. He has served as the Oklahoma Secretary and Commissioner of Agriculture and as the USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director. He has also served as president of the Southern U.S. Trade Association. He is currently focused solely on farming and ranching; he is the third generation to operate his family’s 1898 homestead.
AFR/OFU Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR/OFU provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR/OFU principles.
