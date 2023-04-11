There’s a Parkinson’s group that gets together every second Monday every month at the Woodward Hospital’s Community Meeting Room at 3:30 p.m. People with Parkinson’s, family members and friends are able to go, according to the press release.
“It’s not just for the patient, it’s also for the family members, caregivers and people who are interested in the disease,” said Janet Ketron, speech-language pathologist. Ketron explained that the group is meant to spread awareness.
Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time, according to the National Institute on Aging.
Many people in the area have Parkinson’s but are reluctant to get therapy, so having the family be able to go and learn more about it will hopefully help with that, according to Ketron.
“I teach them, give them information about things they may not know about their disorder, or may have forgotten or new research that’s come out,” Ketron said, explaining the symptoms of Parkinson’s.
Eighty percent of patients have swallowing problems and over 89% develop speech issues, which is why Ketron believes more people with Parkinson’s need to go to therapy.
“The sooner they get therapy, the less difficulty they tend to have moving forward, because we can slow that progression of the disease by teaching them things to do,” she said
The support for people with Parkinson’s doesn’t end at the support group, Ketron does therapy specifically for Parkinson’s patients called SPEAK OUT!, then once they’re done with that they can start LOUD Crowd on every Monday that the support group isn’t meeting.
“The LOUD Crowd is a maintenance group for the patients who’ve gone through therapy and then of course, the support group is for anybody who wants to know about Parkinson’s,” Ketron said.
