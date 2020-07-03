By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
When Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey was appointed in March, she had no idea how things were going to change.
“The biggest challenge so far has been the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing new procedures and practices,” Kirksey said. “It helps that everybody is in the same boat, but I still appreciate everybody’s patience.”
According to District 26 District Attorney Christopher M. Boring, Kirksey worked for District 26 for several years prior to being appointed as associate district judge.
“She handled many different types of cases during her time in my office,” Boring said. “She constantly displayed professionalism and integrity during her time working as a prosecutor.”
Boring praised Kirksey’s knowledge of the law, saying she has a voice of reason which he considers extremely important to the office.
“In her new role as the first female associate district judge in Woodward, she will bring a fresh perspective to handling a very difficult job,” Boring said. “I truly believe that the citizens of Woodward County have gained a great decision maker and leader for the community.”
Working so close to where she grew up in Beaver, Kirksey said being associate district judge gives her the opportunity to serve the people she’s grown to love over the years.
“Serving the people of Woodward County as their associate district judge has been a goal of mine for some time,” Kirksey shared. “It is nice to finally be here.”
KIrksey’s biggest concern for the community is the mental health of the juvenile population.
“I truly care about the individuals that come before me in my courtroom,” Kirksey explained. “It is sometimes difficult to leave it at the office and be in the present with my family at home.”
Boring said he looks forward to presenting cases in her courtroom.
“(I) believe that she will ensure that justice is done every day,” Boring said.
