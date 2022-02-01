Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 22F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.