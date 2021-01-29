OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) is conducting research for an upcoming study on the Ogallala aquifer in Oklahoma, and is seeking assistance from local water well owners throughout the area.
The purpose of the research is to determine the current groundwater availability for current and future groundwater use. The study will also provide a new groundwater flow model for both the Ogallala-Panhandle and Ogallala-Northwest aquifers in Oklahoma.
A critical part of this study is collecting water level measurements from a wide array of well sites located throughout area. OWRB scientists are seeking local water well owners that would allow agency staff to collect water-level measurements at their well site throughout March 2021.
OWRB staff welcomes landowners to observe the entire well sampling process which is very simple which takes less than ten minutes once the OWRB staff is at the well site location. After an instrument is lowered into the well that indicates when the probe has touched water, the test is concluded. The water measurement can be taken from most kinds of groundwater wells – domestic, irrigation, mining, or livestock wells.
To begin the process, participating well owners must first complete a permission form supplied by the OWRB. The form helps the agency collect information about the specific well, and more importantly, it gives the landowner an opportunity to outline special instructions for OWRB staff.
Those interested in assisting with this groundwater research are encouraged to contact Jacob Hernandez at 405-530-8928 - jacob.hernandez@owrb.ok.gov, or Jason Shiever at 405-833-7004.
