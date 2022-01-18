High prices for conventional feed supplements have producers scrambling for methods to reduce costs this winter, said OSU Extension representatives.
One of the best ways to reduce costs is to improve feeding accuracy when providing winter supplements. To assist, OSU Extension is holding a series of feeder calibration clinics in the area.
"We ask that producers have cake/feed in their feeder when they attend and we will help you quickly determined your feeding accuracy and assist with feeding strategies," said Dana Bay, Ellis County Extension educator.
OSU Extension says all feeders distribute slightly different amounts of supplement and variability can occur between different feed types (blended, cubes, pellets).
Bay said all systems need to be in good working order to be evaluated.
OSU Extension educators will be on hand to answer any questions about supplementing your cow herd.
For more information call your local Extension office.
Here is the schedule for the clinics
Jan. 24 - Buffalo Co-op, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jan. 24 - Shattuck Fairgrounds, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 25 - Woodward Livestock Auction, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 26 - Arnett Grain and Feed, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jan. 26 - Vici County Line Supply, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 27 - Waynoka Co-op, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jan. 27 - Alva Woods County Fairgrounds, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
