“A Night With OSU’ will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Woodward County Event Center.
The OSU Alumni Association will bring a number of speakers to the event, set for a 5:30 p.m. start. The event will celebrate the academic and athletic successes at Oklahoma State University.
The lineup of speakers includes:
Blaire Atkinson, President of the OSU Alumni Association
Dr. Thomas Coon, dean of the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources
Kenny Gajewksi - OSU Softball Head Coach
Josh Holliday - OSU Baseball Head Coach
Larry Reece - Senior Associate Athletic Director
The evening includes a steak dinner and more. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or to buy tickets visit ORANGECONNECTION.org/osunight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.