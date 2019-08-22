“A Night With OSU’ will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Woodward County Event Center.

The OSU Alumni Association will bring a number of speakers to the event, set for a 5:30 p.m. start. The event will celebrate the academic and athletic successes at Oklahoma State University.

The lineup of speakers includes:

Blaire Atkinson, President of the OSU Alumni Association

Dr. Thomas Coon, dean of the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources

Kenny Gajewksi - OSU Softball Head Coach

Josh Holliday - OSU Baseball Head Coach

Larry Reece - Senior Associate Athletic Director

The evening includes a steak dinner and more. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or to buy tickets visit ORANGECONNECTION.org/osunight.

