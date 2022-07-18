OKLAHOMA CITY – As COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state, the State Department of Health (OSDH) is reminding Oklahomans tools are available to help protect themselves and their loved ones. With at-home, non-reportable tests readily available, it is difficult to know the full scope of current cases, however it is clear transmission has been increasing. Hospitalizations are also increasing, but fortunately at a considerably slower pace than we have seen in previous surges.
“One of the best things you can do if you are symptomatic is to test and stay home,” says Keith Reed, Commissioner of Health. “Taking these precautions will help reduce community transmission. Additionally, there are tools available you can choose to use to protect yourself including good handwashing, testing, vaccination and wearing a mask in high-risk areas. Effective treatments are also available, including antiviral medications and antibody treatment.”
The state has ample supply of vaccine and anti-viral medication. At-home COVID-19 tests are available for purchase at various retail outlets or free through the USPS. On-site testing is also available throughout the state.
Order Free At-home COVID-19 Tests
https://special.usps.com/testkits
COVID-19 Testing Sites
https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/testing-sites.html
Vaccination & Booster Scheduling
https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html
Therapeutics/Anti-Viral Treatment Finder
https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/what-you-should-know/covid19-therapeutics.html
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
