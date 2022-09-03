The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 mobile wellness offers public health services throughout June in locations across northwest Oklahoma.
OSDH District 1 serves a 10-county region including Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties.
The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized earlier this year by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit will include: sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, women’s exams, immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and other public health services.
The OSDH District 1 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in September:
WOODS COUNTY
September 7, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Freedom Public Schools Football Field, 1138 Eagle Pass, Freedom
BEAVER COUNTY
September 14, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Balko Public Schools Football Field, 110 Bison Lane, Balko
September 20, 2022—9:30 a.m. --3 p.m., Balko Public Schools Football Field, 110 Bison Lane, Balko
TEXAS COUNTY
September 13, 2022 –9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Public Library, 6th and Beatrice, Tyrone
September 21, 2022– 9:30 a.m. --3 p.m., Public Library, 6th and Beatrice, Tyrone
September 27, 2022– 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., OPSU, 316 W Sewell Street, Goodwell
CUSTER COUNTY
September 6, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
September 28, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
For more information about the mobile unit, call 405-415-5629 or 580-256-6416.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
