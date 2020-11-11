The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate in the Woodward County Jail.
OSBI Public Information Officer Brooke Arbeitman said in a news release, that the bureau was called in to assist by the Woodward County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, jail staff found John Paul DeViney unresponsive in the cell he was in by himself, Arbeitman said. The man was taken AllianceHealth Woodward where he was pronounced dead.
Arbeitman said the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The investigation remains open, she said.
The Woodward County Sheriff's office referred all calls to the OSBI.
This story will be updated as more information from the OSBI becomes available.
