If you’re looking to blow your budget for the holidays, WalletHub has the list for you - the top 20 places to visit.
On the other hand, if you are keeping things tight and frugal, these would be the places to avoid.
Several California cities hit the list with Palo Alto and Sunnyvale hitting No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Other cities in the top 20 in California are Mountain View, Milpitas, San Mateo, and San Ramon.
Next on the list, hitting No. 3 is Flower Mound, Texas. Other Texas cities are Frisco, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Cedar Park and Allen.
Newton, Mass., hits No. 4 with Carmel, Ind. and Naperville, Illinois at No. 8 and No. 9. Other cities in the top 20 include Ellicott City, Md., Roswell, Georgia, Cambridge, Mass., Rockville, Md. and Plymouth, Minn.
The holiday budgets for each of these top 20 cities runs between $2,142 and $3,160 in post-holiday regret.
These numbers are based on income, age, debt to income ratio, monthly income to monthly expense ratio and savings to monthly expense ratio. Other factors considered are the specific characteristics of each city.
Oklahoma came out much more affordable with Oklahoma City hits No.143 at a budget of $972, Edmond at No. 172 with a $893 budget, Broken Arrow at No. 193 with a budget of $827 and Norman hit No. 287 with a $683 budget. Tulsa and Lawton hit No. 396 and No. 397, both with a $577 budget.
Not all Texas cities were out of reason. Dallas and Amarillo came in close to Tulsa and Lawton at No. 392 and 394 with $579 and $598 budgets. Several other Texas and Kansas cities were more comfortably reasonable as well.
Last on the list was Providence, R. I. at No. 570 with a budget of $111 for the holiday.
According to WalletHub, holiday spending is driven largely by economic climate yet nearly one in 15 adults are considered shopaholics.
If you have the funds for a high-end holiday, maybe you would enjoy one of these top 20 cities.
If you’re feeling tight, more affordable options definitely exist.
