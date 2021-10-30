OnStage Woodward is holding auditions for Disney’s "Newsies, The Musical" on Thursday, Nov. 4th from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. at the Woodward First United Methodist Church. Another set of open auditions will be held Sunday, Nov. 7 from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.
“The show is based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, when publishing giants raised the price of newspapers at the Newsboys expense,” said Jan Davis, OnStage Woodward vice president and music director. “The Newsies, both boys and girls, joined together and took action.”
Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions, the musical is planned for April 2022.
“It is a story of the power of people working together to make better working conditions for all,” Davis said. “Our incredible artistic team has been collaborating and sharing ideas for months now in preparation.”
Featuring a large cast, many roles are available for all ages, including singing and non-singing leads, several minor roles and plenty of space in the chorus.
“You only need to attend one session,” Davis said. “Auditions are open to any interested performer ages third grade through adult, regardless of prior experience.”
No preparation is necessary for the auditions
“Plenty of roles are available, some who sing solos and others who only have speaking parts,” Davis said. “We also pride ourselves on having a large, active chorus who might not have solos or speaking parts, but are integral to the show.”
According to Davis, OnStage Woodward specializes in making the audition experience welcoming and comfortable for kids and adults alike.
“Newsies is known for its amazing dance sequences, which will be led by our amazing choreographers, TeNeil Spaeth of Revelation and Co. Dance Technique and Heather Healey of Diva School of Dance,” Davis said. “Team of directors includes McCarren Caputa as staging director, Mark Randall as technical director, and Jan Davis as musical director.”
OnStage Woodward also welcomes people who would like to help behind the scenes.
“It takes a big village to put on a musical,” Davis said. “We particularly welcome people with skills in costuming, makeup, general crafting, and construction, but no experience is necessary to be a part of the engine that runs the show.”
Looking forward to the entire process, Davis encouraged that being in a musical is a unique experience participants will not forget.
