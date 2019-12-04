Only one school board seat in Woodward County drew more than a single candidate during the filing period this week.
Sharon-Mutual Office No. 5 will have a race between Misty Thompson, Comer L. McNeal and Neal Stephenson.
Otherwise, no school board elections will be needed. In Mooreland, Troy Sturgill was the only person filing for Office No. 5.
In Fort Supply, Ryan Kempf filed for Office No. 5 and in Office No. 4, which is an unexpired term, Michelle Crooks was the only person filing.
Ray Yauk filed for another term on the High Plains Technology Center Board.
Woodward’s Office No. 5 did not draw a candidate in the filing period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.