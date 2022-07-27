A new Oklahoma CareerTech program will connect students and employers interested in work-based learning.
Get Skilled Now, scheduled to go live in August, will be a free, online platform that will allow CareerTech students and employers to find each other for work-based learning opportunities. The platform will allow both students and employers to search specific criteria to find the best fit.
Students will be able to search for WBL experiences that offer real-world immersive workplace exposure and skill development. A mobile app will let them search from anywhere. They will be able to search for job shadowing opportunities, internships, apprenticeships, clinical placements and full-time jobs.
Employers will be able to engage students and schools to create the workforces they need to be successful. They will be able to search for students from across the state, from a particular region or from a specific school. Also, they will be able to list WBL opportunities by occupational pathway, program or even specific course titles.
“Get Skilled Now is a purpose-built platform that helps students, schools and employers engage in effective work-based learning experiences. It is much more than connecting students and employers. GSN guides, measures and reports throughout the entire process,” said H.L. Baird, statewide work-based learning liaison.
The platform is designed to automate the process for employers and will allow quick student feedback. The system will handle all phases of the process, from recording the agreements through to the final evaluations. Students can log work hours for approval, and employers can record feedback through a link from their phones, laptops or tablets.
Get Skilled Now is powered by Symplicity, which provides software to institutions that prepare students for the workforce and job market.
For more information about Get Skilled Now, visit https://oklahoma.gov/careertech/educators/work-based-learning/get-skilled-now.html or contact H.L. Baird at h.l.baird@careertech.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.