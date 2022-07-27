Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Warning at the request of Woodward County Emergency Management for northeastern Woodward County. * AT 156 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 8 miles north of Mooreland, moving rapidly southwest. * Evacuation Area... from east west 37 on the south to east west 30 on the north, from state highway 50 on the east to north south 210 on the west. * Evacuation Route... evacuate to the south and east. * Additional Information... Shelter is located at the Woodward pioneer room at 1220 9th street. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. &&