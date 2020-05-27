One person died and two others were hospitalized as the result of a two-vehicle collision southwest of Mutual on Monday, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Chancery Lanee Bruce, 21, of Mutual was pronounced dead at the scene, said the OHP. Toby Virgil Baker, 41, of Vici, and Tina Len Baker, 30, of Vici, were both taken by mediflight to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries.
According to the OHP report, Toby Baker (Tina Baker was a passenger in the vehicle) was driving north on County Road 214 and Bruce was driving east on County Road 58. The two vehicles collided at an uncontrolled intersection.
The OHP said the cause of the wreck was under investigation.
Also on Monday, an accident in Harper County hospitalized a Rosston woman.
Eva Jo Batman, 53, was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition, according to the OHP.
Batman's vehicle collided with a truck driven by Kenneth Henry Dees, 46, of Amarillo, who was not injured.
The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of US Highway 64 and County Road 174 in Rosston.
According to the report, Dees was going west on US 64 and Batman was stopped at the intersection. The OHP said Batman failed to yield at the stop sign, attempted to cross the highway and her vehicle hit the truck's trailer.
She was pinned for 25 minutes before being freed by the Laverne and Rosston fire departments.
