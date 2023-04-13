A Woodward woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck north of Mutual on Wednesday afternoon.
Janet Matheson was admitted to AllianceHealth Woodward in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A passenger in her vehicle, Donald Matheson, was not injured. Two juveniles in the other vehicle were not injured.
According to the OHP report, a 17-year-old juvenile of Mutual driving a Hummer, failed to yield to oncoming traffic at S. County Road 216 and hit Matheson’s vehicle, a Toyoto Sienna, which was going west on U. S. Highway 270. Janet Matheson was pinned for an unknown amount of time, the OHP said.
The Hummer rolled one-half time, coming to rest on its top, the OHP said.
Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m., the OHP said.
