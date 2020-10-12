A North Carolina man died in a one-vehicle accident in Woodward County early Sunday morning
Tyler Anthony Adams, 26, of Dallas, North Carolina, died at AllianceHealth Woodward, where he was taken by ambulance after the wreck, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Adams was a passenger in a Ford Ranger driven by Brent Anthony Cisco, 26, of Woodward. Cisco and another passenger, Daniel Lopez, 22, were not injured.
According to the OHP report, Cisco was driving west on county road 42, accelerated and lost control. The vehicle entered a broadslide, struck an embankment and rolled over on its passenger side. Adams was partially ejected, according to the report.
The OHP said the cause of the collision remained under investigation.
The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, approximately 2 miles west of Woodward.
