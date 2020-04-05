One woman was killed and another hospitalized in a one-vehicle accident in Harper County early Sunday morning, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Shannon Dennison, 39, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries, the OHP said in its report.
Dennison was driving a 2001 Audi south on a county road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve went off the road and rolled multiple times, the OHP said.
A passenger in the vehicle, Dively Quezada, 25, of Buffalo was taken by Buffalo EMS to AllianceHealth in Woodward then to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in serious condition, the OHP said.
Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts, the OHP said. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
The wreck occurred approximately 7 miles east and 7.4 miles south of Buffalo around 4:10 a.m., Sunday according to the OHP report.
