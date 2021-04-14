One person died in a two-vehicle accident a mile west of Mooreland on Tuesday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a juvenile from Mooreland died in the accident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A name or age was not released.
The victim was a passenger in a car driven by Bryan Goodman, 36, of Mooreland, who was taken by Air Evac to Ascesion VIA Christi St. Francis Hospital and admitted in stable condition, according to the patrol report.
The car collided with a semi driven by Alan Herz, 59, of Perryton, Texas. His condition was not listed in the report.
According to the report, Goodman was going north on Highway 50, traveled through the stop sign and was hit by the westbound semi, which left the roadway and overturned one-quarter time.
According to the OHP report, the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 50 and U. S. Highway 412 around 8:49 p.m. U. S. 412 was closed for a little over five hours while emergency personnel worked the accident.
