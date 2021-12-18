Cemetery ordinances have come into question once again as the City of Woodward endeavors to clean, enforce and clarify some seemingly unclear rules.
Suzie Voelzke got a call from a cemetery staff member Wednesday morning.
“I have a little four inch angel that's permanently attached to the base of my dad's stone,” Voelzke said. “And they're making me remove it, and I'm not going to.”
Additionally, Voelzke was informed she could have a statue that's a foot tall.
“It makes no sense that I can't have this little four inch angel,” Voelzke said. “It is ridiculous. They're just taking people stuff off.”
Cemetery Ordinance K states, “Only statuary and vases are permitted and must be affixed to the foundation of the headstones.”
“I understand that some people go way overboard, putting stuff out there,” Voelzke said. “But we all buy our plots. And I put up one of those markers so that they don't even mow my plot.”
The angel has been affixed to the foundation of Voelzke's father's stone since he passed in 1994.
“It's never been broken,” Voelzke clarified. “I have super glued it between the flower vase and the stone. It's not sticking out in any way. It's not in anybody's way.”
Voelzke said she feels it would be fruitless to file a complaint with the City.
“Well, you know what's gonna happen there. Nothing,” Voelzke expressed. “I just think the whole thing is unfair, and I can't be the only person in Woodward that unhappy with this.”
According to City Manager Shaun Barnett, all complaints are reviewed and are addressed appropriately either by the department head or the city manager.
“We take each complaint or concern seriously and look into each of them appropriately,” Barnett said. “If citizens complain to a commissioner about an individual or situation, the commissioner then either directs those individuals to the city manager or the commissioner contacts the city manager directly.”
All complaints whether on staff members or operations should be filed with the City Clerks Office, according to Barnett.
“This gives us the ability to not only have the complaint (in writing) but to have the contact information of the individual making the complaint so that we can follow up, as necessary,” Barnett said. “All complaints are then sent to the City Manager to review and to decide the best approach to address the complaint.”
To read the cemetery ordinances, visit
CityOfWoodward-ok.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1030/Cemetery-Ordinances or ask to see a copy at the City offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.