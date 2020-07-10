A Guymon area pork producer, Hitch Enterprises, is shutting down activities, laying off approximately 150 employees.
According to Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development One Stop Operator Willie Tiller, representatives will be at the plant to help employees on July 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"There are 150 employees whom have been notified of the layoff," Tiller said. "We will reach out to both Texas and Kansas workforce centers to ensure they are aware. It is our understanding that other employers have been invited and are scheduled to attend."
Oklahoma Workforce will be holding a Rapid Response, according to Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board Executive Director Christi Porter.
“We interview the employer and see what kind of benefits their people would qualify (for), like unemployment,” Porter said. “It's really up to the employers and the employees what they really want to do.”
According to Porter, representatives from the Oklahoma Insurance Department, a Veterans Representative and more will potentially be there to help employees with the transition.
“Sometimes if the employer lets us, we can bring in employers too or training providers like the Career Tech or Seward County Community College, (which) is in liberal,” Porter said. “It’s gathering all the partners and resources together so that the employees know what they can do. And we try to get everyone reemployed. That's the goal.”
According to their website, Hitch Enterprises entered pork production in 1995 when Seaboard announced the opening of a pork processing plant in Guymon. Hitch marketed around 325,000 hogs per year from a 15,000 sow farrow to finish operation.
