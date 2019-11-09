Week 10 high school football scores
Class 6A-1
Broken Arrow 56, Enid 7
Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 27
Jenks 44, Westmoore 15
Mustang 49, Moore 35
Norman North 49, Southmoore 3
Owasso 49, Putnam North 14
Tulsa Union 50, Edmond North 0
Yukon 68, Edmond Memorial 24
Class 6A-2
Bartlesville 42, Shawnee 14
Bixby 63, Muskogee 21
Choctaw 62, Deer Creek 34
Lawton 54, Putnam City 35
Midwest City 39, Putnam West 0
Ponca City 21, Sapulpa 20
Stillwaterr 48, Del City 23
Tulsa Washington 34, Sand Springs 7
Class 5A
Pryor 50, Tulsa Memorial 0
Ardmore 41, Western Heights 6
Carl Albert 40, McGuinness 0
Claremore 21, Tahlquah 14
Collinsville 47, Tulsa Roers 0
Coweta 41, Glenpool 22
Duncan 34, Altus 13
Durant 45, Tulsa Hale 0
Guthrie 39, Lawton Eisenhower 7
Guymon 35, Northwest Classen 34
Lawton MacArthur 17, El Reno 7
Noble 53, Southeast 23
McAlester 35, Tulsa Kelley 19
Piedmont 42, Woodward 20
Skiatook 54, Tulsa East Central 14
Tulsa Edison 16, Edison 14
Class 4A
Bethany 36, McLoud 16
Blanchard 33, Harrah 7
Bristow 43, Miami 23
Cache 28, Clinton 16
Chickasha 28, Anadarko 16
Elgin 13, Newcastle 10
Fort Gibson 28, Broken Bow 14
Grove 34, Tulsa McLain 6
Muldrow 26, Stilwell 8
Oologah 64, Catoosa 27
Poteau 48, Hilldale 0
Sallisaw 29, Tulsa Central 28
Tecumseh 56, Madill 22
Tuttle 33, Cushing 20
Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13
Weatherford 35, Elk City 20
Class A
Morrison 24, Ponca City JV 0
Perry 21, Thomas 14
Watonga 52, OCA 32
Afton 37, Ketchum 8
Cashion 40, Minco 13
Christian Heritage 32, Crescent 26
Commerce 41, Quapaw 7
Elmore City 40, Wlaers 6
Frederick 28, Hobart 6
Gore 33, Central Sallisaw 6
Hominy 47, Tonkawa 14
Hulbert 18, Savanna 6
Mangum 56, Cordell 7
Oklahoma Bible 35, Fairview 24
Oklahoma Union 46, Fairview 8
Pawnee 46, Pawhuska 40
Rejoice Christian 51, Cordell 6
Ringling 50, Apache 6
Rush Springs 22, Healdton 6
Sayre 20, Merritt 0
Stroud 60, Mounds 20
Texhoma 21, Hooker 19
Warner 36, Allen 28
Wewoka 52, Konawa 0
Woodland 37, Drumright 0
Wynnewood 28, Liberty 12
Class B
Keota 54, Cave Springs 0
Shattuck 38, Canton 19
Weleetka 46, Wetumka 0
Alex 74, Burns Flat-Dill City 62
Canadian 56, Maud 0
Carnegie 46, Geary 22
Central Marlow 56, Ryan 20
Cherokee 42, Pioneer 30
Davenport 48, Yale 0
Dewar 56, Porum 0
Laverne 52, Seiling 0
Oaks 48, South Coffeyville 0
Regent Prep 64, Foyil 0
Ringwood 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Snyder 36, Cyril 12
Summit Christian 29, Watts 0
Turpin 52, Beaver 6
Wesleyan Christian 46, Olive 0
Wilson 46, Bray 0
Class C
Coyle 54, Bluejacket 0
DCLA 66, Welch 16
Graham-Dustin 57, Paoli 0
Midway 58, Webbers Falls 8
Mt. View-Gotebo 50, Fox 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Boise City 0
Sasakwa 60, Bowlegs 12
Sharon-Mutual 46, Buffalo 12
Timberlake 54, Tyrone 6
Waynoka 38, Balko-Forgan 6
Independent
Wellston 68, Okeene 22
