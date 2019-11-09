Week 10 football

Action from the Woodward-Piedmont game on Friday won by Piedmont 42-20. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Week 10 high school football scores

Class 6A-1

Broken Arrow 56, Enid 7

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 27

Jenks 44, Westmoore 15

Mustang 49, Moore 35

Norman North 49, Southmoore 3

Owasso 49, Putnam North 14

Tulsa Union 50, Edmond North 0

Yukon 68, Edmond Memorial 24

Class 6A-2

Bartlesville 42, Shawnee 14

Bixby 63, Muskogee 21

Choctaw 62, Deer Creek 34

Lawton 54, Putnam City 35

Midwest City 39, Putnam West 0

Ponca City 21, Sapulpa 20

Stillwaterr 48, Del City 23

Tulsa Washington 34, Sand Springs 7

Class 5A

Pryor 50, Tulsa Memorial 0

Ardmore 41, Western Heights 6

Carl Albert 40, McGuinness 0

Claremore 21, Tahlquah 14

Collinsville 47, Tulsa Roers 0

Coweta 41, Glenpool 22

Duncan 34, Altus 13

Durant 45, Tulsa Hale 0

Guthrie 39, Lawton Eisenhower 7

Guymon 35, Northwest Classen 34

Lawton MacArthur 17, El Reno 7

Noble 53, Southeast 23

McAlester 35, Tulsa Kelley 19

Piedmont 42, Woodward 20

Skiatook 54, Tulsa East Central 14

Tulsa Edison 16, Edison 14

Class 4A

Bethany 36, McLoud 16

Blanchard 33, Harrah 7

Bristow 43, Miami 23

Cache 28, Clinton 16

Chickasha 28, Anadarko 16

Elgin 13, Newcastle 10

Fort Gibson 28, Broken Bow 14

Grove 34, Tulsa McLain 6

Muldrow 26, Stilwell 8

Oologah 64, Catoosa 27

Poteau 48, Hilldale 0

Sallisaw 29, Tulsa Central 28

Tecumseh 56, Madill 22

Tuttle 33, Cushing 20

Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13

Weatherford 35, Elk City 20

Class A

Morrison 24, Ponca City JV 0

Perry 21, Thomas 14

Watonga 52, OCA 32

Afton 37, Ketchum 8

Cashion 40, Minco 13

Christian Heritage 32, Crescent 26

Commerce 41, Quapaw 7

Elmore City 40, Wlaers 6

Frederick 28, Hobart 6

Gore 33, Central Sallisaw 6

Hominy 47, Tonkawa 14

Hulbert 18, Savanna 6

Mangum 56, Cordell 7

Oklahoma Bible 35, Fairview 24

Oklahoma Union 46, Fairview 8

Pawnee 46, Pawhuska 40

Rejoice Christian 51, Cordell 6

Ringling 50, Apache 6

Rush Springs 22, Healdton 6

Sayre 20, Merritt 0

Stroud 60, Mounds 20

Texhoma 21, Hooker 19

Warner 36, Allen 28

Wewoka 52, Konawa 0

Woodland 37, Drumright 0

Wynnewood 28, Liberty 12

Class B

Keota 54, Cave Springs 0

Shattuck 38, Canton 19

Weleetka 46, Wetumka 0

Alex 74, Burns Flat-Dill City 62

Canadian 56, Maud 0

Carnegie 46, Geary 22

Central Marlow 56, Ryan 20

Cherokee 42, Pioneer 30

Davenport 48, Yale 0

Dewar 56, Porum 0

Laverne 52, Seiling 0

Oaks 48, South Coffeyville 0

Regent Prep 64, Foyil 0

Ringwood 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Snyder 36, Cyril 12

Summit Christian 29, Watts 0

Turpin 52, Beaver 6

Wesleyan Christian 46, Olive 0

Wilson 46, Bray 0

Class C

Coyle 54, Bluejacket 0

DCLA 66, Welch 16

Graham-Dustin 57, Paoli 0

Midway 58, Webbers Falls 8

Mt. View-Gotebo 50, Fox 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Boise City 0

Sasakwa 60, Bowlegs 12

Sharon-Mutual 46, Buffalo 12

Timberlake 54, Tyrone 6

Waynoka 38, Balko-Forgan 6

Independent

Wellston 68, Okeene 22

